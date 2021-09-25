CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, another seriously hurt in shooting near WSU campus

By Thomas Yazwinski
KEPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article---UPDATE--- Pullman Police identified the victims of the early morning shooting near WSU's campus. Police said Liban Barre from Kent died and WSU student and football player Brandon Gray is in serious but stable condition. This is still an ongoing investigation. ------------------------------------- Pullman Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday...

keprtv.com

