Framework for Engineering Living Cells Inspired by the Math That Describes How Bubbles Form in a Glass of Champagne
Theory of Bubbles Lifts Cell Biology Into a New, More Quantitative Era. A study published on September 22, 2021, in the journal Nature details how an established physics theory governing bubble and droplet formation led to a new understanding of the principles organizing the contents of living cells. The work marks a seismic shift in researchers’ ability both to understand and control the complex soft materials within our cells.scitechdaily.com
