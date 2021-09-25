Nevada hospital calls on residents to take COVID precautions

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A hospital in rural northeastern Nevada is pleading with residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to take other precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus to “keep our healthcare system from being overrun.”

The Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko said Friday the virus was “running rampant”″ in the region and that the hospital’s intensive care and medical-surgical units were near capacity and that it had postponed elective surgeries and added beds.

“As a hospital staff, we are pleading with you to practice the precautions we know are effective in stopping COVID-19,” the hospital said in a statement posted on social media. “Avoid large gatherings, wear a mask when around people from outside your household, observe physical distancing, and practice good hand hygiene. Most importantly, please get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The hospital said wait times were longer than normal but that it was still able to safely provide medical care.

“Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our healthcare system from being overrun,” the hospital said.