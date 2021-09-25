CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver stabbed, killed on school bus with students aboard

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — A school bus driver was stabbed after he had picked up students from a Washington state elementary school and died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.

Students from Longfellow Elementary in the city of Pasco were already on the bus Friday when a man got on and attacked the driver, police Capt. Bill Parramore said. After the assault, the driver lost control of the bus, driving over the curb and crashing into some hedges near the school.

The children on the bus and at the school grounds were taken into the school building, Parramore said, and the suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived.

He was taken into custody without incident, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No students were injured in the attack, and the school called parents to pick up their children, Parramore said. Police did not release any details about a motive for the stabbing.

“Pasco police detectives will be processing the crime scene throughout the night,” Parramore told reporters late Friday. “The Pasco Police Department will work in close partnership with the Pasco School District through this investigation.”

He said no additional information would be released until Monday.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own,” Pasco School District Superintendent Michelle Whitney wrote on Facebook. “Our focus right now is on supporting our students and staff who are deeply impacted by this tragedy.”

Whitney said counselors would be available throughout the weekend and next week for students and staff.

“Events like these can trigger strong and unexpected emotional reactions. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to your student’s school counselor or principal if you or your child need support,” Whitney wrote.

Tami Groves
7d ago

all they are offering these poor child is a school counselor. I'm thinking these kids are going to need more than a 15 minute visit with a school counselor. Poor babies

Turtle Mayhem
7d ago

It could’ve been random, like the 80 year old man in Seattle last week that was randomly attacked from behind (in the city while walking to their car from a restaurant) by a homeless man. The victim was just here visiting his son and daughter in law. This is NOT the city I grew up in, and I’m glad to have moved north, although homelessness has finally found its way to our beautiful place too.

David M
6d ago

This is why we need the death penalty, and no more lawyer delays so they can make more money.

