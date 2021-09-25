Biden administration confirms 15,000 Haitians in Del Rio processed without COVID-19 testing
DEL RIO, TX – Details have emerged in the aftermath of the makeshift migrant camp under the Del Rio bridge in Texas that 15,000 Haitian immigrants have been processed and none of them were tested for COVID-19. President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the Biden administration “did not test” the 15,000 illegal immigrants under the Del Rio, Texas bridge, during the White House press briefing on 9/24/2021.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
