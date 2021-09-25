How To Set Boundaries With Your College Roommate

When I first entered school at the amazing age of five, I was a pro at making friends. I could walk up to the other kids on the playground and simply say, “Hi, we should play with this tractor together!” and just like that, friends. College, however, doesn’t seem to be that simple for myself, and many other students. There are so many ways to make friends in the first year of college, whether it be extracurricular activities, living in the dorms, or going to classes. The easiest way to say it though is to simply just find your “tractor.”

HAYS, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO