How To Set Boundaries With Your College Roommate

By Alice Han, Pepperdine University
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoving into college and living with a new roommate or two can be exciting at first, but it can also prove stressful at times. Choosing the wrong person to room with can seriously impact your academic achievement, health and social life. Therefore, it’s especially important for you to clearly communicate your boundaries with your roommate to avoid any unpleasant squabbles and headaches down the road. Here are some tips on how to clearly establish boundaries with your roommate.

