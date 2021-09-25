'Best gift he could have gotten:' Nutter Fort, West Virginia, student receives custom Make-a-Wish gift
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aiden Bunner is still a few years from applying for his driver’s permit, but he gets plenty of practice on his new golf cart. The 12-year-old Nutter Fort student has driven his custom Transformers-themed golf cart throughout Nutter Fort the past two weeks, say parents Bridget and Bill Bunner. Aiden received the golf cart earlier this month through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Chapter.www.wvnews.com
