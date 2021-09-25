CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chip Ganassi Racing shop in Concord just sold for $10.2M. Here’s who bought it.

Chip Ganassi Racing shop in Concord just sold for $10.2M. Here’s who bought it. (GRANT BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY)

CONCORD, N.C. — The Chip Ganassi Racing shop in Concord is under new ownership, real estate records show.

On Sept. 3, an entity affiliated with Hendrick Automotive Group acquired the Ganassi shop for $10.2 million, according to Cabarrus County real estate records. The 214,500-square-foot facility is on a 22-acre site at 8500 Westmoreland Drive NW near Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

[ ALSO READ: Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR team may set up shop in Huntersville ]

Trackhouse Racing agreed to acquire Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR operation, which is run out of the Concord shop, earlier this year. Trackhouse will still take over the Concord shop after the end of the 2021 NASCAR season under a landlord-lessee relationship with Hendrick. Hendrick has no alternate plans for the site and the purchase was purely a real estate investment opportunity, a source told the Charlotte Business Journal.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

