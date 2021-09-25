CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

One Dead in Compton Shooting

A man was shot and killed in Compton and detectives Saturday were continuing their investigation into the death. Deputies were called at 11:50 p.m. Friday to the 1900 block of East Pine Street near North Locust Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. They discovered the victim lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

