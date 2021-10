Europe’s defeat might have already been inevitable, but the Sunday singles at Whistling Straits amounted to a massacre far worse than imagined. The US were formidable and merciless, the final score of 19-9 a new and damning record, and the sight of Rory McIlroy reduced to tears illustrated the arresting nature of Europe’s drowned hopes on the shore of Lake Michigan.It was Collin Morikawa whose half-point guaranteed the victory, but by that point, the result had long been confirmed as a formality. The celebrations that began with Justin Thomas drinking beers on the first tee on Saturday afternoon might...

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO