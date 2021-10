Frank “Pop” Ricciardone played Juniper Hill Golf Course in Northborough on his birthday this month, and he figures he shot about a 98. If so, he beat his age by two shots. That’s no misprint. Ricciardione rode a cart and played 18 holes of golf on Juniper’s Lakeside Course on his 100th birthday on Sept. 11 in a foursome with his sons, Dave, Mike and Jim.