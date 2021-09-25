CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2021 Land Rover Defender 90 Review, Pricing, and Specs

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 Land Rover Defender 90 First Editon ($64,100) Pro: The Land Rover Defender 90 reboot has tons of useable power and style for days. Con: Some design elements focus too much on looks, sacrificing practicality. The 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 has so much of the feeling of a tough,...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Spied Testing At Nurburgring

Land Rover is already showing the current-generation Range Rover Sport the door while batches of spy shots preview what the automaker has coming next. The latest preview is a video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel that captured the model's performance-oriented SVR trim testing on the Nurburgring race track and on the roads surrounding it.
CARS
Motor1.com

This Land Rover Defender Is Actually A Modern Jeep Wrangler Underneath

Land Rover’s recent model range is getting bigger and bigger every year. From the heavy off-road department, the British manufacturer has the Defender in its different forms, with a three-row version expected to join the lineup pretty soon. On the other hand, a recent report indicated there could be a new Range Rover-based off-roader, and things are really starting to get a little confusing. If you miss the simpler times, we have a new and very interesting option for you.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Review, Pricing, and Specs

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport (MSRP: $31,440) A long history of utility and off-road mastery gives the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek a leg-up on the off-road crossover competition. The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is a rare type of car in the current automotive market. It’s not rare in the sense that Subaru only made a small number of them; it’s rare because it isn’t trying to do everything a car can possibly do. Our 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport review showed a simple, practical, and capable crossover that was made to get people where they need to go safely. While the Crosstrek may not have the boulder-tackling capabilities of a Jeep Wrangler, it can handedly take its driver over more of the rough track than many other similarly sized crossovers, all while being sweet at the gas station.
BUYING CARS
CNET

2021 Land Rover Discovery isn't afraid of some dirt

Why wait until a midcycle refresh to address a car's less desirable parts?. With new powertrains and new tech on offer, the 2021 Discovery makes a more compelling case for itself with its blend of luxury and capability. 3 of 29 Andrew Krok/Roadshow. The 2021 Land Rover Discovery R-Dynamic S...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguar Land Rover#Consumer Reports#Motortrend#Defenders#Standard#First Edition#Se
MotorBiscuit

2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE Review, Pricing, and Specs

2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback ($20,715-$25,180) Awards: IIHS Top Safety Pick, NHTSA 5-Star Overall Safety Rating, Green Car Journal’s 2020 Green Car of the Year. Pros: It’s small, light, and fun to drive in city environments. Cons: Its interior falls behind some of its key competitors. There is no denying that...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor vs. 2022 Ram 1500 TRX: Off-Road Truck Battle

Off-road capable trucks are all the rage these days. There is an undeniable appeal to packing up a truck and getting away from it all in a beautiful wilderness spot. If you’re on the hunt for an off-road pickup truck, then look no further than the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX. These trucks are at the top of the peak for off-road prowess. See how the two pickup trucks stack up in this 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor vs. 2022 Ram 1500 TRX off-road truck battle.
CARS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Jaguar Land Rover Lehi is officially open

Jaguar Land Rover Lehi opened last year but the pandemic delayed the grand opening so for their one year anniversary they are excited to officially welcome Utahns to their beautiful dealership. Andrew Polsinelli, Jaguar Land Rover North America, joined us for the Grand Opening and explained Jaguar is known for...
LEHI, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS
techeblog.com

First Look at the All-Electric XPeng Voyager X2 Flying Car

Electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng Motors does not want to be left out of the flying car market, and that’s why they are currently developing the Voyager X2. Weighing in at 794-pounds, it boasts eight propellers across four axes, and full-autonomous capabilities, capable of transporting a total payload of 1,235-pounds or up to 8-passengers. It’s capable of traveling up to 35-minutes on a single charge, while topping out at 80 mph. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can We Save The Plymouth Prowler?

The Plymouth Prowler wasn’t exactly well-received. It was just one example of Chrysler’s attempt at bringing retro cars to the market. The Ford Thunderbird’s final generation took a similar approach. While the Prowler may not have been as bad as perceived, it had some inherent flaws and perhaps didn’t bridge the gap between modern cars and hot rods. Thankfully, enthusiasts have found ways to improve the Prowler and elevate it to the proper status.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

You Can Buy a Disassembled Lamborghini Countach If You’re Feeling Brave

For the right wrencher (or someone with a fair amount of cash and a good body shop connection) this project car has potential. With the launch of the new Countach at Pebble Beach a few weeks ago, the poster car of the 80s and 90s has seen another bump in popularity. You might be thrilled to hear that a rare 1982 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S is up for sale, and it’s estimated to sell between $200,000 and $250,000. A spectacular bargain, perhaps, considering that typically you might pay half a million dollars (give or take a few Benjamins) for a Countach of this vintage.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Design Team Releases Chevy Camaro Sketch

The current sixth-generation Chevy Camaro was introduced for the 2016 model year, with several styling revisions introduced in the model years that followed. Now, the GM Design team has released this gorgeous Chevy Camaro sketch for us to ogle. This Chevy Camaro design sketch is low and aggressive, mixing a...
CARS
InsideHook

The Case for Buying a Porsche With Over 100,000 Miles

Back in February when Manni Viana said he had acquired a “really nice black 1989 3.2 Carrera Targa that needs quite a bit of work,” he wasn’t telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The Porsche 911 in question was, truthfully, a complete mess. It had 117,000 miles on the odometer and scars to match, from a leaking engine to a cracking and peeling leather interior.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy