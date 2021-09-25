2021 Land Rover Defender 90 Review, Pricing, and Specs

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport (MSRP: $31,440) A long history of utility and off-road mastery gives the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek a leg-up on the off-road crossover competition. The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is a rare type of car in the current automotive market. It’s not rare in the sense that Subaru only made a small number of them; it’s rare because it isn’t trying to do everything a car can possibly do. Our 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport review showed a simple, practical, and capable crossover that was made to get people where they need to go safely. While the Crosstrek may not have the boulder-tackling capabilities of a Jeep Wrangler, it can handedly take its driver over more of the rough track than many other similarly sized crossovers, all while being sweet at the gas station.

