Netflix Reveals Emily In Paris Season 2 Premiere Date

Emily in Paris finally got a release date for the show's second season. Things will get rolling on Netflix on December 22. The streaming company announced that Season 2 would be happening late last year and fans celebrated that news instantly. This time, Emily and the main cast are in Saint Tropez, and the action is looking fun and fashionable. A lot of conversation sprung up on social media about the show and its validity. However, that did nothing to stop Emily in Paris' momentum. Netflix's Top 10 was the natural home for the show for most of 2020. With those kinds of viewership numbers, it only makes sense that the streaming giant would go ahead with another helping of episodes. If anything, the tone of the conversations swirling around this show might have helped ensure that there would be a Season 2. Netflix's Twitter account actually announced what was going on for the second salvo of episodes last year.

