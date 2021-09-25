CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At UN, Abbas Demands Israel Withdraw to Pre-1967 Lines or Face Consequences

By JNS News Service
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his address to the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas demanded that Israel return to its pre-1967 borders or face consequences. “If the Israeli occupation authorities continue to entrench the reality of one apartheid state as is happening today, our Palestinian people and the entire world will not tolerate such a situation,” he said in a pre-recorded video. “Circumstances on the ground will inevitably impose equal and full political rights for all on the land of historical Palestine, within one state.”

