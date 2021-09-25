CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Bennett Heads to New York, Prepares to Address UN General Assembly

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is heading to New York overnight Saturday into Sunday as he prepares to address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time. His remarks will reportedly focus on Iran – and Israel’s intention to prevent the Tehran regime from attaining a nuclear military weapon — as well as taking aim at the hypocrisy and double standards to which Israel is held by the world body and its various international forums, according to The Jerusalem Post.

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Taliban ask to address UN general assembly after Afghanistan takeover

The Taliban have challenged the credentials of Afghanistan’s former United Nations ambassador and are asking to speak at the UN general assembly, a UN spokesperson has said. UN officials must now decide which representative to recognise, a month after the Taliban swept into power as the US prepared to withdraw from Afghanistan at the end of August.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Nationwide Roadblock Planned Oct. 3 by Anti-Vaxxers

Israelis may have a difficult commute on Sunday, beginning in the early morning hours, as anti-vaxxers attempt to bring travel to a halt on the country’s major thoroughfares. “On 3/10 at 06:00 in the morning we all get in the car, get on the roads and stand! Do not go...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Jewish Press

Who Would Hide a Jew if Nazis Took Over America?

There is something about most Jews that few non-Jews know: We Jews often ask ourselves if a non-Jew in our lives would hide us in the event of a Nazi-like outbreak. I don’t know if young Jews think about this, but nearly all Jews who grew up in the decades following the Holocaust often wondered: Would this non-Jew hide me?
RELIGION
The Independent

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday.The department said Blinken will visit Paris starting Monday for an international economic conference but highlighted that he will also meet with French officials to discuss the rupture in relations.The administration has been scrambling to mend fences with France and the European Union more broadly since the Sept. 15 announcement of the Australia-U.S.-UK agreement, known as...
WORLD
Fox News

White House says Biden's proposals to North Korea ignored by Kim as regime continues missile tests

President Biden’s proposals to North Korea have been ignored by dictator Kim Jong Un as his regime continues its barrage of missile tests, the White House revealed. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked for the administration's reaction to North Korea's second missile test in a week, as well as reports that the country is moving to reopen direct communication with South Korea during Friday’s daily news conference.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Arab Emirates#Israeli#The Jerusalem Post#Jewish#Diaspora#Abraham#Un
The Jewish Press

UK Jewish Newspaper Launches Campaign for Spy to be Named Righteous Gentile

A new campaign by The Jewish Chronicle calls for a British spy who saved 10,000 Austrian Jews during World War II to be recognized by Yad Vashem as a Righteous Gentile. “It is not about how many lives but this man has received no recognition for quite literally saving Austria’s Jewish community—I think it is as simple as that,” said historian Helen Fry, who wrote about Col. Thomas Joseph Kendrick in the new biography Spymaster. “That is why I think it is important that people know his story. It has not fully come out yet, and that is why it is marvelous that the JC is running this campaign to get him the recognition he deserves. It is long overdue.”
U.K.
The Jewish Press

Israeli Police Attacked by Private Islamic Militia Members in Kafr Qassem

Two Israel Police officers were injured Thursday at around 5 am in an attack by members of a private Islamist militia in the Israeli Arab city of Kafr Qassem while entering City Hall in an arrest operation, according to the Hebrew-language Walla! News outlet. The attackers, members of the city’s...
WORLD
AFP

US charges Canadian who narrated Islamic State videos

A Canadian jihadist who fought for the Islamic State group and narrated violent propaganda videos has been taken into custody by the United States and charged, the Justice Department said Saturday. He allegedly served as a lead translator in Islamic State propaganda production and as the English-speaking narrator on two violent recruitment videos.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

In modest step, Qatar holds its 1st legislative council vote

Qatari citizens voted for the first time in elections for an advisory council on Saturday — a long-delayed step that aims to give people in the autocratic sheikhdom slightly more say over how they're ruled.The “experiment," as Qatari officials have described the vote, comes as the 2022 World Cup casts a global spotlight on the hereditarily ruled nation and generates pressure for reform. Qatar first introduced plans for the legislative elections in its 2003 constitution, but authorities repeatedly postponed the vote. Qataris on Saturday headed to the polls to choose two-thirds of the 45-member Shura Council which drafts...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Jewish Press

IDF UAVs Downed in Samaria and Lebanon

Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) belonging to the Israel Defense Forces were downed last week in Samaria and in southern Lebanon. One week earlier, and IDF quadcopter crashed in Syrian territory, but it’s not clear why. The IDF said the incident is under investigation. One drone was shot down Friday by...
MILITARY
The Independent

Indigenous leader to France's Macron: Save the Amazon

Decrying the “predation” of his homeland, a Brazilian Indigenous leader is appealing to France’s president to use his global sway to fight the deforestation of the Amazon Ninawa, a leader of the Huni Kui people who uses just one name, delivered a letter on Saturday to the office of French President Emmanuel Macron He urged the French leader to lean on the whole 27-nation European Union to limit trade linked to deforestation. His appeal also called for pressure on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to halt logging, farming and development projects that are destroying the Amazon rainforest.In the letter,...
AMERICAS
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Green Pass Program Marked by Total Balagan on First Day

What is it about the combination of government healthcare programs and the internet that makes things hit bedlam? Remember the early days of Obamacare? The federal government’s website that offered health insurance for all crashed on opening day and suffered endless problems. It finally stabilized, but word is not all the planned features are complete even today.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

North Korea fires anti-aircraft missile in latest test

North Korea has successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile, state media said Friday as the UN Security Council failed to issue a statement after an emergency meeting on the recent flurry of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed nation. Anti-aircraft missiles are much smaller than the ballistic missiles the North is banned from developing under United Nations Security Council resolutions, and harder to detect from afar.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
AFP

US sends more than 8 mln Covid vaccines to Bangladesh, Philippines

The United States announced Friday it is sending more than eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines in the latest wave of aid to a world still struggling to tame the pandemic. Five shipments totalling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week, a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another 2,508,480 doses will arrive early next week in Bangladesh, the official said. The vaccines -- all Pfizer-BioNTech -- are being donated through the World Health Organization's Covax program.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy