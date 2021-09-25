Bennett Heads to New York, Prepares to Address UN General Assembly
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is heading to New York overnight Saturday into Sunday as he prepares to address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time. His remarks will reportedly focus on Iran – and Israel’s intention to prevent the Tehran regime from attaining a nuclear military weapon — as well as taking aim at the hypocrisy and double standards to which Israel is held by the world body and its various international forums, according to The Jerusalem Post.www.jewishpress.com
Comments / 0