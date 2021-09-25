Portland State Vikings vs Montana State football live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/25/21)
The Portland State Vikings (1-2) got their first win of the year last week, and now turn their attention to Big Sky Conference play starting with the Montana State Bobcats (2-1) who they’ll host in Week 4 of the college football season. This game kicks off starting on Saturday, September 25 at 2:05 p.m. PT/5:05 p.m. ET at Hillsboro Stadium with a live broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus.www.oregonlive.com
