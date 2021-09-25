CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland State Vikings vs Montana State football live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/25/21)

By Tim Brown
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Portland State Vikings (1-2) got their first win of the year last week, and now turn their attention to Big Sky Conference play starting with the Montana State Bobcats (2-1) who they’ll host in Week 4 of the college football season. This game kicks off starting on Saturday, September 25 at 2:05 p.m. PT/5:05 p.m. ET at Hillsboro Stadium with a live broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

USC Trojans bounce back with rout of Colorado Buffaloes

The USC Trojans (2-2) are reeling following a blowout loss last week and with so much disappointment around their season, some wonder whether or not they can bounce back in time to get a win on the road when they travel to face the Colorado Buffaloes (1-3) in Week 5 of the season. This game kicks off on Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET from Folsom Field with a live TV broadcast on Pac-12 Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Football
Hillsboro, OR
Football
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Hillsboro, OR
Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Montana State
Portland, OR
College Sports
Hillsboro, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Devon Jackson, nation’s No. 12 linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks; Recruiting class jumps to No. 6 nationally

The Oregon Ducks defense just got faster. On Saturday morning 247Sports four-star linebacker Devon Jackson announced his commitment to Oregon over fellow finalists Arizona State and Miami (Fla.), as well as noteworthy offers from Auburn, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound ‘backer, out...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Cable Tv#College Football#American Football#Big Sky Conference#The Montana State Bobcats#Espn#Oregon Tv Channel#Oregonian Oregonlive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Oregonian

Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels score updates, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

The Seattle Mariners (89-71) have everything on the line tonight as they try and secure a win and make their first postseason appearance in 20 years. Standing in their way will be the Los Angeles Angels (76-84) and the results of other games being played across the country tonight. This game takes place with the first pitch coming on Saturday, October 2 at 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park and live TV on Root Sports.
MLB
The Oregonian

No. 3 Oregon rallies, penalized repeatedly as Stanford ties on untimed play, beats Ducks in overtime: Game at a glance

STANFORD, Calif. — For the fifth time in 20 years, a top 10 Oregon team fell to Stanford. Only this time, the No. 3 Ducks essentially had the game won. They rallied from deficits of 10-0 and 17-7 to take the lead in the fourth quarter despite not having starting center Alex Forsyth, starting nickel safety Bennett Williams and even offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who was absent due to a non-COVID-related illness.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Live updates: No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal

STANFORD, Calif. — We were live from Stanford Stadium for today’s game between No. 3 Oregon and Stanford. The Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) are 8.5-point favorites. Refresh this page to follow live updates from today’s game (12:41 p.m., ABC). 4th QUARTER: OREGON 24, STANFORD 17 - 2:12. -- Travis Dye...
STANFORD, CA
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks starting center Alex Forsyth (back spasms), nickel Bennett Williams hurt in ‘freak accident’ during practice before Stanford game

STANFORD, Calif. — Oregon center Alex Forsyth and nickel safety Bennett Williams didn’t play in Saturday’s 31-24 overtime loss against Stanford due to injury. Forsyth went through early pregame warmups, but did not suit up in pads and was in a jersey and shorts due to back spasms, and Williams and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead were absent from at Stanford Stadium on Saturday.
STANFORD, CA
The Oregonian

What David Shaw, Stanford players said after beating Oregon

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford defeated No. 3 Oregon, 31-24 in overtime, Saturday at Stanford Stadium. David Shaw recapped the Cardinal’s win. Below is a transcript from Shaw’s press conference. DAVID SHAW. DAVID SHAW: So much to say. Obviously this was a heck of a football game, two really good teams....
STANFORD, CA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
61K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy