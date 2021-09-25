Portland State Vikings vs Montana State football live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/25/21)

The USC Trojans (2-2) are reeling following a blowout loss last week and with so much disappointment around their season, some wonder whether or not they can bounce back in time to get a win on the road when they travel to face the Colorado Buffaloes (1-3) in Week 5 of the season. This game kicks off on Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET from Folsom Field with a live TV broadcast on Pac-12 Network.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO