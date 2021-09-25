Packers' Jenkins downgraded to OUT vs. 49ers

On Friday, Matt LaFleur said there was an "outside chance" that Elgton Jenkins would be able to play this week despite being listed as doubtful on the Green Bay Packers' final injury report. Just about 24 hours later, the team announced that he and tight end Dominique Dafney have been...
The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
The in-season NFL trading market is already heating up. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hasn't been afraid to pull the trigger on deals. So the question becomes whether the Packers will be buyers, sellers or standing pat during the season. With the Jacksonville Jaguars shipping C.J. Henderson to the Carolina Panthers, the market has officially started and will run until the November 2 trade deadline.
The Green Bay Packers don’t know if they’ll have starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins available on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Jenkins, who missed practice on Wednesday, has an ankle injury and his status is uncertain for Week 3. “He’s got an ankle (injury)....
If you went to sleep early on Monday night, you saw on Tuesday morning that the Green Bay Packers won 35-17 and figured they're back. You might have even cashed a bet on the Packers -11.5. Maybe they are. But it depends how much you trust what you saw in...
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will likely have to face one of the NFL’s best defensive lines without Elgton Jenkins, but head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t giving up hope just yet of his left guard-turned-left tackle being able to play despite an ankle injury. “There’s definitely an outside...
Last week, the San Francisco 49ers were able to move to 2-0 on the season following a 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It may not have been the prettiest win, but a win is a win in the NFL. A 2-0 start is huge for the 49ers in a stacked NFC.
The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled left tackle Elgton Jenkins out for their Sunday night matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers. The offensive tackle has been battling an ankle injury in hopes of playing Sunday. Unfortunately for him and the Packers, they will have to face the star-studded 49ers line without him.
GREEN BAY – It’s unlikely the Green Bay Packers will have Elgton Jenkins protecting their MVP quarterback’s blind side Sunday night when they travel to the San Francisco 49ers. Jenkins was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report Friday because of a bad ankle that has kept him out...
(Line: -3.5, O/U: 50) Among the relevant trends here, the Packers are 27-22-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $280 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Green Bay posted middling ATS marks when playing on the road (12-12-1 ... minus-$120) and serving as the betting underdog (7-6-1 ... $40). For the month of September, however, the Packers own robust ATS marks with overall record (9-4 ... $460), facing NFC competition (7-4 … $260), and being the betting underdog (4-0 ... $400). The Packers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games against the 49ers when the 49ers average more than 20 points per game. After two weeks of 2021 action, the Packers rank among the bottom 10 in four major categories: 26th overall in scoring offense (19.0 points per game), 27th in passing offense (206.5 yards per contest), 28th in rushing offense (69.5 yards per game), and 29th in total offense (276.0 yards per contest).
GREEN BAY - When Green Bay Packers left tackle Elgton Jenkins misses a practice, it means something isn’t right. In his two plus years in the NFL – both training camp and the regular season -- he had missed just one practice due to injury, a rib/back ailment that sidelined him for a Friday practice in Week 3 last year.
For the fourth consecutive season, the Green Bay Packers (1-1) and San Francisco 49ers (2-0) will play in primetime during the regular season. Week 3 of the 2021 season brings the Packers to San Francisco – for the third straight year – to play the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
For the second week in a row, the Green Bay Packers will play in primetime. After handling the Detroit Lions last week on Monday Night Football, the Packers travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The 2-0 49ers will be a tough opponent and have been playing well. The Packers have come out flat and been shaky in their first two games of the season. Will the Packers start fast and make a statement to the NFC or will the 49ers show dominance? Here is your full game preview for this week 3 matchup.
While the San Francisco 49ers opened the 2021 season with two road wins, Green Bay needed a strong bounceback performance from Aaron Rodgers in Week 2 to get to 1-1. The two teams will meet at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Let’s jump...
Every single NFL team faces adversity every single week. This was true for the Green Bay Packers in Weeks 1 and 2 when they played without their best offensive tackle in David Bakhtiari, and the leader of their defense, Za’Darius Smith. However when Week 3 rolled around, the adversity kept...
Comments / 0