CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs Lineup (9/25/21): Contreras Leads Off, Bote at 2B, Lester Starting for Cardinals

By Evan Altman
cubsinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Nico Hoerner has been scratched due to general soreness, which probably angers Kyle Farnsworth, and has been replaced by Sergio Alcántara. Perhaps the best thing about this afternoon is that no matter what happens, Jon Lester can’t win his 200th game against the Cubs as a member of the Cardinals. What a weird freaking set of circumstances this year has presented. After they couldn’t come up with $5 million to bring the lefty back, the Cubs scraped together enough cash for Jake Arrieta. Now Arrieta has been DFA’d twice in the space of 6 weeks or so and Lester has been great over the last month.

www.cubsinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Kyle Farnsworth
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
David Bote
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Adrian Sampson
Person
Matt Duffy
Person
Patrick Wisdom
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals will meet the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader from Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The Cardinals have been playing very well as of late, winning three out of four in their previous series against the Brewers. As for the Cubs, they are coming off two straight losses to the Twins and will look to bounce back this afternoon at home.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: 6 MVP candidates in Cubs series sweep

The St. Louis Cardinals have been on a historic run with 16 wins in a row. Here are six players who have really stepped up. The St. Louis Cardinals are on an unbelievable run in the month of September. With 16 wins in a row and four series wins in a row, the Cardinals seem to have accomplished the unthinkable from a month ago. They are in the second National League wild card position going in the final week of the season.
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
AL.com

Cardinals-Cubs MLB 2021 Game 2 live stream (9/24) How to watch online, TV info, time

The Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals in an MLB 2021 doubleheader Friday, Sept. 24, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Game 2 will be live streamed via ESPN+. The Cardinals are 83-69 this season heading into Friday, while the Cubs are 67-85. St. Louis will send Jack Flaherty to the mound in Game 2 vs. fellow right-hander Zach Davies for Chicago.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Chicago Cubs Lineup#Dfa
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs lack a clear succession plan if they trade Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras blasted a mammoth game-tying home run in Saturday’s loss to the Brewers, standing and admiring the shot – which measured in just shy of 470 feet. But it wasn’t enough, with the Chicago Cubs dropping an 11th consecutive matchup with Milwaukee. The home run was Contreras’ 20th of...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Cardinals at Cubs (1:20 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

If the Cubs could go 7-0 against the Cardinals the rest of the way, knocking them out of their 4.5 game lead for the second Wild Card slot, I’d lock it in right now, reverse standings be dammed. But I just don’t know if they can actually pull that off. At the same time, I do want the Cubs to get the best draft pick possible, which means losing games here at the end of the season is useful, but I also can’t bring myself to root for them to lose to the Cardinals, especially at Wrigley Field, and especially when the Cardinals are having this magical run. I kind of hate all possible outcomes here. And that really stinks.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Leads team to victory

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Pirates. Contreras hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to put the Cubs up 1-0. Then with Chicago down 2-1 in the seventh, the catcher doubled in two more runs to help snap his team's seven-game losing streak. Contreras has been locked in lately, as he's batting .310 across his last 10 games. The 29-year-old looks primed to finish the season on a positive note and turn his attention toward 2022, when he should again be one of the top fantasy options at his position.
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Cubs vs Twins Series Preview (September 21-22): TV and Game Info, Starting Pitchers, Insights

The Cubs (67-83) begin their final homestand of the 2021 season against the Minnesota Twins (65-85) on Tuesday in a battle for better draft position. Chicago was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Monday night, not that that was on anyone’s mind. The season was abandoned after the sell-off at the trade deadline and sights have since been set firmly on 2022.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs will either extend or trade Willson Contreras this offseason

We all know what happens when guys are in their final year of team control. The fog of persistent speculation and uncertainty can settle in, hindering performance and proving costly. Don’t believe me? Just ask the recent Chicago Cubs core – all of whom read the writing on the wall after a devastating 11-game losing streak in late June and early July.
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Cubs Close Wrigley Slate With Whimper, Drop Sixth Straight as Season Limps to Close

Things have gotten so bad for the Cubs at Wrigley Field that not even the grounds crew wanted to take part in the annual tradition of leading the Stretch during the final home game. There may even be a very good reason why country singer Thomas Rhett was given that role for the afternoon, but the fact remains that the whole afternoon felt weird.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

3 thoughts as the Chicago Cubs kick off their final homestand of the season, including Willson Contreras getting hot before an interesting offseason

There were moments Tuesday night at Wrigley Field when it was apparent why the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins are positioned to draft within the top 10 picks next year. Draft order rather than the postseason is on the line in the two-game series, which began with a 9-5 Cubs loss that required 13 pitchers and 353 pitches in a 4-hour, 5-minute game on a chilly, windy night. It kicked off the ...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester, Cardinals Beat Cubs in Record 15th Straight Win

Lester, Cards beat Cubs in record 15th straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jon Lester’s last start at Wrigley Field was always going to be memorable. It just wasn’t expected to be in a Cardinals uniform as St. Louis set a franchise-record for its longest winning streak while getting a step closer to clinching a playoff spot.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Beloved Cub Lester returns to Wrigley with a chance to pitch the rival Cardinals into history

CHICAGO — If these Cardinals are able to pull off something that no Cardinals team has in 130 years of major-league baseball a beloved Cub will have a hand in it. Jon Lester, a leading member of the Cubs core that brought a championship to the north side for the first time in 108 years, makes an unplanned, unexpected second appearance this season at Wrigley Field.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester Gifts Watches to Cubs' Willson Contreras, David Ross

Lester gifts watches to former battery mates Ross, Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In his six seasons with the Cubs, there was at least one constant every time Jon Lester took the mound. David Ross and Willson Contreras were behind the plate. Lester returned to Wrigley Field this...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy