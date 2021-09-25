Chicago Cubs Lineup (9/25/21): Contreras Leads Off, Bote at 2B, Lester Starting for Cardinals

If the Cubs could go 7-0 against the Cardinals the rest of the way, knocking them out of their 4.5 game lead for the second Wild Card slot, I’d lock it in right now, reverse standings be dammed. But I just don’t know if they can actually pull that off. At the same time, I do want the Cubs to get the best draft pick possible, which means losing games here at the end of the season is useful, but I also can’t bring myself to root for them to lose to the Cardinals, especially at Wrigley Field, and especially when the Cardinals are having this magical run. I kind of hate all possible outcomes here. And that really stinks.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO