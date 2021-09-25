Chicago Cubs Lineup (9/25/21): Contreras Leads Off, Bote at 2B, Lester Starting for Cardinals
Update: Nico Hoerner has been scratched due to general soreness, which probably angers Kyle Farnsworth, and has been replaced by Sergio Alcántara. Perhaps the best thing about this afternoon is that no matter what happens, Jon Lester can’t win his 200th game against the Cubs as a member of the Cardinals. What a weird freaking set of circumstances this year has presented. After they couldn’t come up with $5 million to bring the lefty back, the Cubs scraped together enough cash for Jake Arrieta. Now Arrieta has been DFA’d twice in the space of 6 weeks or so and Lester has been great over the last month.www.cubsinsider.com
