CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TIGER KING Season 2 Gets November Release Date at Netflix in New Video Promo

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released a promo for the second season of Tiger King, teasing a second season that is less than two months away! The show promises another wild season that features interviews with Joe Exotic in jail, and all the catching up we need from Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and more.

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Streaming powerhouse Netflix has been behind some of horror’s finest new releases as of late. The platform houses shows like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Horror films like Gerald’s Game, In The Tall Grass, and of course The Babysitter also call Netflix...
MOVIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Fisher Stevens
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Joe Exotic
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger King
newsbrig.com

Netflix’s releases Arcane trailer and reveals November 6th premiere date

Netflix has released a new trailer for Arcane, its upcoming series based on the League of Legends universe, and also revealed when the show will premiere: November 6th. But you won’t be able to watch all of Arcane on that day, as Netflix plans to release the season in three separate “acts,” each consisting of three episodes released one week after the last. That means the first act will be out on November 6th, the next will release on November 13th, and the final one will premiere on November 20th.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Date Announcement Teaser For TIGER KING Season 2

The global hit Tiger King will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem on November 17, 2021. Check out the date announcement teaser here below!. Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.
ANIMALS
Deadline

‘Judy Justice’: Judge Judy’s IMDb TV Series Gets Trailer Ahead Of November Premiere

UPDATED with trailer: Judge Judy Sheindlin left her eponymous CBS show just a few months ago, but she’s already getting back to work on Judy Justice, where she will again rule daily on IMDb TV. The show premieres November 1 with new episodes to be released each weekday. Amazon’s premium free streaming service released the trailer ahead of the show’s premiere date. Check it out above. Joining Judge Judy on Judy Justice are bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and Sarah Rose, a law clerk who also happens to be Sheindlin’s granddaughter. Judge Judy will reunite on the project with her longtime...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Sneak Peek For The Fun Disney Animated Series AMPHIBIA Season 3

Amphibia season three finally starts up October 2 and I am hyped. We just got a new sneak peak and oh my goodness there is so much going on. We see not only some of the hijinks that the Plantar family will be getting up to and some of the dangers sent by King Andrias, but a few glimpses of the characters still remaining in Amphibia. Most intriguing is a few short glimpses of General Yunan and Lady Olivia whom we see very briefly with Marcy.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
GeekTyrant

Netflix Teases the Possibility of a STRANGER THINGS Spin-Off

At this week’s Code Conference, Netflix’s Co-CEO Ted Sarandos talked all things Netflix-related. He released some graphics that broke down the most popular original movies and shows that have appeared on the streamer this past year, and he even gave a little tease about one of the most largely followed series on Netflix, Stranger Things.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Season 11 Teaser Trailer Drops October Return Date

A new trailer has been released for the HBO Comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The teaser zooms out on the world, saying, “The world has changed,” revealing the globe to be the top of creator and star Larry David’s bald head, then saying, “He hasn’t.”. This made me chuckle just thinking...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Disney+ Renews THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY for Season 2

Disney+ has announced that they have renewed the family adventure series, The Mysterious Benedict Society, for a second season. The first season has been a lot of fun to watch, so a second season is certainly welcome. The show is based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart,...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Disney Villains Seek Revenge in THE VILLAINS LAIR Season 2

YouTube channel Pattycake Productions has brought back their popular The Villains Lair for a second season. For those unfamiliar, The Villains Lair follows major Disney villains as they try to get their revenge on the princesses who ruined their plans. Season one ended with Ursula stealing a powerful artifact that...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Netflix Film Chief Says His Goal Is for Everyone to Call the Streamer "The Best Film Studio In The World"

Netflix has certainly come a long way from where it started. It used to send me DVDs of old movies I wanted to see in the mail, and is now streaming in most homes in America. And not only does it have an extensive library of film and TV titles from years past, but its original movies and shows are featured heavily in the awards shows, taking home their fair share. While that is an incredible accomplishment, the streamer has no intention of stopping there.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

IMDb TV Releases First-Look Trailer For ‘Judy Justice’ (TV News Roundup)

IMDb TV released the official trailer for courtroom series “Judy Justice.” The new series premieres Nov. 1 and marks the judge’s return to the televised bench. The reality court program, presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified California court reporter; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter. “Judy Justice” is directed by Randy Douthit who also executive produced along with Scott Koondel, with co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. Watch...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy