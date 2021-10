Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is going to get paid. So much so that even Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy knows he shouldn’t hype up his No. 1 defenseman too much. “I do believe there’s another level [but] I gotta be careful because it’ll be nine to ten million [dollars],” Cassidy joked when asked about McAvoy building off last year’s Norris-caliber season. “Donnie will be on me, so I gotta zip it.”