BMW has been working on a new M2 for a while now, but the Bavarian automaker continues to hide the design of the all-new high-performance sports coupe. Fortunately, we've got some clues as to what we can expect thanks to a recent leak of the new bumper design which, thankfully, will not adopt the vertical kidneys of its M3 big brother. With a look unique to the M2, the new sports car looks like it'll stand out even in a sea of regular 2 Series models. But as much as people have talked about the way that contemporary BMW designs are controversial, what really matters is the way its cars drive. To perfect that, the new BMW M2 is currently undergoing testing at the Nurburgring.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO