Nelson Cruz and Wander Franco are both out of the lineup Saturday for the Rays, BaseballPress.com reports. Cruz was out of the lineup earlier this week due to an illness, not COVID-19. The Rays acquired Cruz from the Twins in late July, and since that time, he has had a slash line of .234/.293/.468 along with 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 33 runs scored.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO