Premier League

Brentford vs Liverpool: Bees buzzing after impressive draw

By Nicholas Mendola
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoane Wissa’s first Premier League goal was the last of six split evently between Brentford and Liverpool in a 3-3 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday. Ethan Pinnock and Vitaly Janelt also scored for the Bees, who scored early but trailed 2-1 and 3-2. Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota,...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

