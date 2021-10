In what was by far the best batting performance in the second leg of IPL 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL century with a whooping 108m six of the last ball. Ruturaj’s heroics helped Chennai Super Kings finish with a score of 189 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. This is the highest score by any team in this leg and is also the highest score by any batter in this leg. The 24-year old finished with 101* off just 60 balls.

