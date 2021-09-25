All The Outfits Kristen Stewart Wore As Princess Diana In ‘Spencer’

"Diana – they can't change… you have to change." Fight on, Diana! Take them down! Neon has debuted the full-length official trailer for Spencer, which just premiered to acclaim at the Venice & Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals earlier this month. This is Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain's latest English-language feature, following his award-winning film Jackie with Natalie Portman. Kristen Stewart stars as Diana Spencer, and it's set a few years after her marriage to Prince Charles. During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to the Prince. "Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days." And we all know what comes next. The cast includes Jack Farthing as Charles, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, and Amy Manson. I loved this film, one of my favorites from Venice this year, and I'm happy to be quoted in this trailer from my rave review during the festival. Don't miss this one!! Go watch it in theaters this fall.

