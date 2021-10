Netflix Unveils Teaser for Mark Millar’s Super Crooks Anime Adaptation. The Millarworld might have started off on the wrong foot, but it’s still happening at Netflix. At the recent Tudum event, the streaming platform revealed the first look at the upcoming anime adaptation of Mark Millar’s Supercrooks, the comic book miniseries launched by Millar originally with artist Lenil Francis Yu in 2012. The series is called Super Crooks and it will follow a band of supervillains attempting to put on the heist of the century. Their plan will go down in Europe, because there are too many superheroes in America. The freshly released trailer introduces the ill-intentioned gang and sets the tone for the series that will debut on Nov. 25.

