CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brentford, SD

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

World Soccer Talk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentford (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Liverpool twice blew the lead as a thrilling 3-3 draw at Brentford on Saturday saw Jurgen Klopp’s men edge just one point clear at the top of the Premier League. Defeats for Chelsea and Manchester United earlier in the day propelled Liverpool to the top...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Brentford vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Newly-promoted Brentford host one of the division's early pace-setters Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with both sides fresh from commanding League Cup victories in midweek. While Brentford ran riot with a seven-goal mauling of League Two Oldham Athletic, Liverpool delivered a less emphatic but equally comfortable 3-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: We must watch Brentford striker Toney

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they must be wary of Ivan Toney when facing Brentford. Ahead of Saturday's game, Klopp picked out Brentford striker Toney, who has stood out for his team so far this year and posed a threat with his lethal eye for goal and strength leading the line.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentford, SD
City
Lead, SD
City
Chelsea, SD
Tribal Football

Liverpool set to welcome back Firmino, Alexander-Arnold for Brentford trip

Liverpool are set to get back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino for Saturday's trip to Brentford. Brazil star Firmino has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury against Chelsea on August 31 while Alexander-Arnold missed the last two games due to illness. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, manager Jurgen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates from fixture tonight

Follow live coverage as Liverpool travel to Brentford in the Premier League tonight.Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to go clear at the top after Chelsea and Manchester United were both beaten earlier on Saturday but won’t have it easy against Thomas Frank’s side who have hit the ground running in the English top flight for the first time.Klopp has made clear his admiration for the newly-promoted London club, who sit ninth in the table after winning two of their first five games, against Arsenal and Wolves.“The football they play is incredible,” Klopp said. “The organisation they have is incredible,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Pontus Jansson
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
David Raya
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Tribal Football

Liverpool captain Henderson on Brentford draw: A missed opportunity

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson feels they underperformed in their 3-3 draw at Brentford. Henderson believes they were caught up in the atmosphere on the night. He said, "Well, it was just a missed opportunity to get three points, that's all we ever want to try to achieve, we're not really looking at the league every game. We just want to win as many games as possible. We know the Premier League is difficult. Coming here, it's difficult. But today I felt as though if we'd used our experience a little bit better we should have taken the three points."
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

PLAYER RATINGS: Curtis Jones was Liverpool's bright spark as Sadio Mane lacked creativity while Brentford's Ivan Toney proved he belongs at the top level with another all-action performance in six-goal thriller

Brentford took a point off league leaders Liverpool as the two sides played out a sensational six-goal thriller on Saturday evening. The Premier League newcomers beat Arsenal on the opening day and backed up their fine start to the season by halting Jurgen Klopp's star-studded side. Here, Sportsmail runs the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Klopp expects goal spree to end against Man City

London (AFP) – Jurgen Klopp admits he fears Liverpool’s goal spree will come to an end in Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Manchester City. Klopp’s side crushed Porto 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino each netted twice in Portugal and Sadio Mane also scored.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Brentford Lrb#The Premier League#Reds#Bees#Portuguese
World Soccer Talk

Guardiola says Klopp has made him a better manager

London (AFP) – Pep Guardiola on Friday credited Jurgen Klopp with making him a better manager before this weekend’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. The two head coaches have won the last four Premier League trophies, with City claiming three, and a fierce rivalry...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool, Man City battle for Premier League supremacy

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Liverpool and Manchester City resume their rivalry for top spot when they go head to head in the Premier League this weekend, while Chelsea and Manchester United aim to get their title challenges back on track. Under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, City and Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

'Onyeka stepped in well to deny Wolves' - Brentford's Thomas Frank

The Nigeria international was introduced in the second half with the Bees a man down but pulled off a defensive display and recorded a victory. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has singled out forward Frank Onyeka for his defensive role that helped the team to secure a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy