Ryder Cup 2021: Sergio is playing like a kid again. The other Euro 40-somethings, not so much

HAVEN, Wis. — Sergio Garcia smiled like a kid without a care in the world. He’d just pulled off an inconceivably good shot from 244 yards to inside five feet. He raised his 3-wood in the air like a victorious matador while the best golfer on the planet, who happened to be his teammate, hop-skipped toward him. The two Spaniards were about to vanquish a powerhouse American duo for the second day in a row—just what their captain hoped would happen. They accomplished their mission, but their teammates were losing the war.