Seahawks Week 3 QB preview: Vikings' Kirk Cousins

By Kole Musgrove
 7 days ago
For a second consecutive week, the Seattle Seahawks will face off against another quarterback from the 2012 draft class. This time it will be Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

Cousins is a familiar foe for Seattle. He and the Seahawks face off with such regularity he might as well be a de facto division opponent. This season will mark the fifth straight year in a row Seattle will have to defend him. Last season I remarked he became the first non-division QB to receive a preview piece for three consecutive years. He now extends this streak to four.

Cousins is 1-4 all time against the Seahawks, with his lone win being a 17-14 victory where Seattle’s kicker Blair Walsh missed three field goals. Since then, the Seahawks have proven to be too much for Cousins to overcome.

This season, Cousins is off to a hot start. With 595 passing yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and 71% through the first two games, he is hardly the reason to blame for Minnesota’s 0-2 start.

Similar to Ryan Tannehill and the Titans, Minnesota’s offense is run-centric with Cousins playing a complimentary role. But make no mistake, Cousins is more than competent as a signal caller. The Seahawks will need to make sure he doesn’t ruin another Sunday afternoon.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

