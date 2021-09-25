Serie A: Intermilan vs Atalanta player ratings as both sides play out a thrilling game of football to settle for a 2-2 draw

I have to admit I was a little concerned when it was revealed that Southwood would have to deputise for Rafael, but he has proven me very wrong. He was superb today - confident in collecting crosses into the box, strong with his communication and he pulled off a couple of excellent saves as well. That one-handed reflex stop to deny Onomah late on is simply incredible and I’ve been watching it over and over again. It’s just as important as a goal.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO