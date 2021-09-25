CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serie A: Intermilan vs Atalanta player ratings as both sides play out a thrilling game of football to settle for a 2-2 draw

By Aditi Srinivas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Milan drew 2-2 with Atalanta in the Serie A in an absolute stunning game of football on Saturday night. Lautaro Martinez gave the hosts the early lead bit Atalanta made a comeback in the second half with goals from Malinovskiy and Toloi. Edin Dzeko then found the equaliser for Inter Milan before Federico Dimarco missed a penalty. Piccoli almost won it for Atalanta but VAR intervened to overrule the goal.

