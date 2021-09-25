CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach LaVine on Lonzo: 'I don't see how our games can't mesh'

By Michael Mulford
 7 days ago
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

This season, Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine will have a new running mate in the Bulls starting backcourt: Lonzo Ball.

Ball signed an offer sheet with Chicago basically as soon as the free agency period opened this offseason, which ultimately turned into a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

LaVine recently spoke with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the importance of this season and sharing the floor with Ball.

“He’s one of the best passers in the game, one of the highest IQ players,” LaVine said of his new point guard. “He gets up and down the court fast. I don’t see how our games can’t mesh.”

The Bulls also added four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso to their roster this offseason.

Last season with the Pelicans, Lonzo averaged a career-high 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

With an above average playmaker now alongside LaVine in Ball, and DeRozan, look for the first-time All-Star in 2021 to get even easier shots come this season.

