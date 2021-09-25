CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flickering Lights and Creepy Little Dolls: Watch the New Stranger Things 4 Teaser

By Dana Liebelson
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix dropped a new teaser for Stranger Things 4 on Saturday, and it looks like the next season promises to live up to its name. It’s very eerie! Let’s watch. The teaser opens with a smiling nuclear family arriving in a turquoise vintage car to the sexiest house on Zillow, while “Dream a Little Dream of Me” plays in the background. There are charming hats and pearls. Is this 2021? Obviously not. But all is not as picturesque as it seems. Lights flicker, and a blonde pigtailed girl walks down a staircase covered in creepy little dolls toward a gutted … bunny? In one frame, children are unconscious or dead on the floor and it all feels a little The Shining.

Vanity Fair

Love Is a Crime Podcast: The Scandal Unravels

It’s the night that changes everything for the main figures in Love Is a Crime: December 13, 1951, the day Walter Wanger shot a gun at Jennings Lang. Nearly 70 years later, podcast cohosts Karina Longworth and Vanessa Hope attempt to unpack “one of the biggest, most widely gossiped-about scandals in Hollywood history” in this week’s episode, “The Shooting.”
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

The Many Saints of Newark

One of the defining traits of Tony Soprano, the hulking sad sack and maybe sociopath at the center of The Sopranos, was his cloying nostalgia. Tony, played with such intricate empathy by the late James Gandolfini, was forever watching WWII documentaries and waxing on mistily about the old days, when things were simpler, less compromised, perhaps even nobler. It makes a certain sense then that, 14 years after the series concluded, creator David Chase has decided to travel back to Tony’s longed-for past to, well, prove him wrong.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Steve Coogan to Depict Abuser Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning

Steve Coogan, the English actor, will portray Jimmy Savile, the late British entertainer accused of abusing hundreds of children, in the forthcoming BBC One mini-series The Reckoning, according to reports. The Reckoning “will follow Savile through his early years in the dance halls of northern England, his career with the...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Nathan Lane on Only Murders in the Building’s Big Twist

Throughout the first six episodes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Nathan Lane functioned as Nathan Lane tends to—making something great even greater. In OMITB, he’s Teddy Dimas, a deli-chain owner and, like the murder-podcast-hosting characters of Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez, a resident of the fictional Arconia apartment building on New York’s Upper West Side. He shared most of his scenes with Short’s Oliver, showing off an easy comic rapport that belied the truth about his character. It wasn’t until the tag of episode six that Teddy, the podcast’s prime sponsor, was revealed to be its prime suspect as well.
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

CAA to Buy Rival Agency ICM as Hollywood Hurtles Into an Uncertain Future

The announcement Monday that Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the entertainment industry’s top four talent agencies, would be acquiring fellow top-four agency ICM Partners sent jaws dropping across the industry. The two companies represent many of the biggest actors, directors, and creators in town (Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes, Daniel Craig, Ava DuVernay, and Jessica Chastain among them), as well as many sports stars.
BUSINESS
Vanity Fair

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The strange and unexpected joy of the first Venom film, a 2018 comic book-movie outlier that proved just weird enough to work, was all in the discovery. How would shaggy San Francisco journalist Eddie Brock react to suddenly having a wise-cracking alien symbiote stuck inside him? And, perhaps more importantly, how would the actor playing Eddie, the jumble of tics and growls known as Tom Hardy, communicate that confusion? It was a pleasure to watch Ruben Fleischer’s film figure that out, with just enough self-awareness to play as clever-dumb. Venom was the rare movie based on a Marvel property that packed in some genuine darkness, idiosyncrasy, and surprise.
MOVIES

