Flickering Lights and Creepy Little Dolls: Watch the New Stranger Things 4 Teaser
Netflix dropped a new teaser for Stranger Things 4 on Saturday, and it looks like the next season promises to live up to its name. It’s very eerie! Let’s watch. The teaser opens with a smiling nuclear family arriving in a turquoise vintage car to the sexiest house on Zillow, while “Dream a Little Dream of Me” plays in the background. There are charming hats and pearls. Is this 2021? Obviously not. But all is not as picturesque as it seems. Lights flicker, and a blonde pigtailed girl walks down a staircase covered in creepy little dolls toward a gutted … bunny? In one frame, children are unconscious or dead on the floor and it all feels a little The Shining.www.vanityfair.com
Comments / 0