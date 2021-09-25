In Special Election Race, Candidates Lay Out Priorities and How They’ll Get Things Done
In a far-ranging discussion with Josh Nathan and Jana Seitz, good friends who are vying to fill the vacant City Council seat with two years remaining in the term, we were struck by their passion and purposefulness. They grasp the connectivity of the challenges — particularly flooding, the loss of trees, the increase in development — and emphasize the importance not only of educating the public but including them in the problem-solving.ryerecord.com
