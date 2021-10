SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — It was an emotional rollercoaster for the thousands of San Francisco 49ers fans who flocked to Levi’s Stadium for the team’s first home opener with fans since 2019. The fan cutouts were gone as was the strict social distancing and outside masking requirements of the COVID era. Pro football was back and the 49ers Faithful came decked out in their finest gold and red outfits. “It’s great to be back you know I love coming here, I’m a season ticket holder,” said Salvatore Lopez Alonzo of Watsonville. “I’m the unofficial 49ers mascot.” The crowd went wild was the...

