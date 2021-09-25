CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage rates show little change again this week

By Kathy Orton The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

For nearly two months, nothing has caused fixed mortgage rates to budge. This week’s stock market swoon was no exception. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average crept higher to 2.88 percent with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.86 percent a week ago and 2.9 percent a year ago. Since the 30-year fixed average jumped from 2.77 percent to 2.87 percent in early August, it has essentially held steady the past seven weeks.

