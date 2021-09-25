Harry Potter's Tom Felton Shares Update About His Health After Collapsing During Golf Match

It’s been a long time away from the Wizarding World, but in less than a year, we’ll finally have more to talk about regarding the franchise when the next Fantastic Beasts movie comes to theaters next April. As revealed last week, we have an official title for Fantastic Beasts 3, and it will be called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Perhaps mirroring the previous Crimes of Grindelwald, which introduced audiences to the dark wizard, this time around, we might learn more about Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore. Going into the film, there’s a few secrets about him we’re curious to learn about.

