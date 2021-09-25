Harry Potter's Tom Felton Shares Update About His Health After Collapsing During Golf Match
Many Harry Potter fans had cause for worry on Thursday when it was reported that one of the beloved stars of the franchise, Tom Felton had collapsed to the ground while taking part in a celebrity golf match in Wisconsin. Once the 34-year-old actor fell, he was swiftly taken away from the course to receive medical attention. No updates were sent out the following day but, on Saturday morning, the actor finally broke his silence about his health.www.cinemablend.com
