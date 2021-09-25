CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool held by brilliant Brentford in Premier League thriller

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndWZr_0c80Dw3q00

Premier League , you’re having a laugh. Noise and nonsense was on offer at Brentford on Saturday evening, with no shortage of either in a breathless and relentlessly unpredictable 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

The game ended just as it started, in a cacophony of noise and excitement, but between the first whistle and the last an awful lot happened, almost too much to take in during one single game.

As might have been expected, the home crowd was raucous, energetic and boisterous - this was without question the biggest team to come to town since the opening of the Community Stadium, and thus perhaps the second-biggest fixture for the home fans to watch here, behind only the second leg of the play-off semi-final. Considering there were only around 4,000 in attendance for that game, it was altogether more noticeable here.

Most of the opening exchanges those supporters spent kindly informing Jordan Henderson he was a somewhat sub-par version of Sergi Canos, the Liverpool support as a whole that they were less-than-exciting visitors and the referee Stuart Attwell that he had yet to reach the requisite professional standards. Some of these lyrics may have been somewhat altered.

And, just under half an hour in, the roars were even louder, a mix of jubilation and incredulity, as the home side took the lead.

A free-kick routine was played across the face of goal by Canos, Ivan Toney got a touch to fool a team-mate and four defenders, with Ethan Pinnock beating Fabinho to the ball to tuck in at the far post.

Frenzied celebrations and leading the former champions perhaps made being in the top flight just that much more real - but the lead lasted barely three minutes, Henderson’s flighted ball nodded in by Diogo Jota, another headed goal for the Portuguese forward.

All this came after it could easily have already been at least a goal apiece in the opening 10 minutes: Salah was slipped in down the right channel in rather classic style and beat David Raya with his finish, only to see Kristoffer Ajer race back to clear off the line. Twice then in a minute Ivan Toney sent efforts off-target, before Joel Matip did his best impression of a Norwegian by hooking Bryan Mbeumo’s clipped strike off the line too.

The back-and-forth nature of the first half meant neither could really claim to be on top; Brentford got in down the left constantly, while the Reds’ counter-attacking threat was lightning. Curtis Jones saw an effort deflected onto the post before the break, with Raya making a top save from Jota on the rebound to keep the scores level at the break.

Salah gave the ‘keeper no such opportunity soon after the restart.

Fabinho’s inch-perfect ball was met by the Egyptian’s relentless left boot and, despite the misguided view of the assistant, VAR confirmed it was onside and Salah had his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool. Only Sergio Aguero, Alan Shearer and Harry Kane have reached the milestone in fewer appearances for a club, while he’s also into the top 10 of the Reds’ all-time goalscorers list. With every week, with every strike, his hand grows stronger and Liverpool’s need more obvious to sort out his contract extension.

A cruise to victory was not quite on the cards, however. The madness simply continued, Pontus Jansson striking the bar from close range and Vitaly Janelt nodding the rebound over the line, before Jones skied a chance to restore Liverpool’s lead at the other end. Undeterred, he simply lashed one in from even further out about 30 seconds later; Liverpool back in front.

And they should have ensured they stayed there.

Sadio Mane smashed over on the run when presented with a clear chance, but most astonishing of all, Salah spurned a one-on-one with 15 minutes remaining, clipping over both Raya and the bar.

Yoane Wissa made sure those misses proved costly. A ball to the back post wasn’t dealt with and the sub pounced, keeping his cool to lift a finish over Alisson and restore parity, the home support lifting the roof off once more.

Still there could have been more: Toney saw a strike ruled out for a clear offside, then Roberto Firmino was denied a winner off the bench by a brilliant defensive stretch.

An opportunity missed for Liverpool, though they remain the last undefeated side in the Premier League and top the early table.

The game ended as it started, all square amid an incredibly noisy backdrop, but in between came a 90 minutes few will forget in a hurry.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Mane makes Premier League history after scoring 100th Liverpool goal

Sadio Mane seems to love lining up against Crystal Palace, with the Eagles once more suffering at the Liverpool star's hands as he took his Reds tally up to 100 goals. The Senegal international struck just before half-time to put the hosts 1-0 ahead in Saturday's Premier League game. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp lavishes praise on Brentford and says high-flyers have created 'something really special' after superb start to their Premier League return... as Liverpool boss also hails 'brilliant' Thomas Frank

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on Premier League newcomers Brentford after their superb start to life back in the top-flight, hailing their style of football and the work of Thomas Frank. Brentford secured promotion last season through the Championship play-offs, and have already made their mark this campaign...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Pontus Jansson
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
David Raya
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
90min.com

Brentford predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

Brentford make the trip east to the London Stadium to face West Ham in the Premier League as they look to continue their fine start to the campaign. Thomas Frank's side boast the joint-fourth meanest defence in the division so far this season, having conceded only five times, and they sit comfortably inside the top half heading into this weekend's fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Canos#Portuguese
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Why Brentford striker Ivan Toney is 'built' for the Premier League

For a long time, there had been a sense that Ivan Toney was a Premier League player in waiting. The 25-year-old has been in the top flight before, but after two substitute appearances for Newcastle in 2015-16, he dropped into the Football League. Now with Brentford, Toney has risen to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Wolves vs Brentford - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates

Brentford will be looking to pick up their first victory since beating Arsenal on the opening night of the Premier League season when they travel to Wolves. The Bees sufferred their first loss last weekend after a last gasp defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion and will now be hoping to bounce back at Molineux.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Report: Salah scores 100th league goal but Reds held at Brentford

Mohamed Salah scored a record-breaking goal but Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Brentford in a pulsating clash at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday evening. Ethan Pinnock put The Bees in front on 27 minutes when he tapped in at the back post following a free-kick routine from the hosts, but Diogo Jota levelled soon after with a close-range header from a Jordan Henderson cross.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea v Southampton: Pick your Blues starting line-up

Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to approach it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Spurs v NS Mura: Nuno praises Harry Kane’s ‘important’ hat-trick

Tottenham picked up their first ever Europa Conference League victory as they defeated Slovenian champions NS Mura 5-1 on Thursday evening. A penalty from Dele Alli and a finish from Giovani Lo Celso handed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a good first half lead. Ziga Kous pulled one back for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

267K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy