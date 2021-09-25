CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Man Dies, Another Injured in Early Saturday UTV Crash Near Deary

Big Country News
Big Country News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DEARY - At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Forks Road, approximately .4 miles from Highway 8, east of Deary. Idaho State Police say a 2014 Polaris Ranger was occupied by 2 adult males as it was traveling southbound on Forks Road. The vehicle left the road, then was over-corrected, and then overturned. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

One Person Killed in Motorcycle Crash on US12 Near Peck

PECK - On Thursday, September 30, 2021 at approximately 11:10am, the Idaho State Police and other agencies responded to the report of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on US12 near milepost 33 west of Orofino. According to initial investigation, the driver of a motorcycle was eastbound on US12...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deary, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Moscow, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Deary, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Deary, ID
Crime & Safety
Big Country News

Peck Man Arrested and Charged With Second Degree Murder After Investigation Into Camper Fire Where One Person Was Found Deceased

On Sunday, September 26, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a camper on fire in an undeveloped campground on Forest Service Road 103. The reporting party advised there was a deceased person at the camper. This was determined to be in Idaho County and both Idaho and Clearwater County deputies responded.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Uniontown man Arrested After Alleged Threats With Plastic gun

UNIONTOWN - Deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched on Friday to look into weapons offense in the 200 block of Owen Street in Uniontown. Two victims had reportedly gone to a residence to ask if anyone had seen their missing dog. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office says the victims knocked on the door of the residence several times and the front door was opened by a male that was allegedly pointing a silver pistol six inches in front of their faces. According to the victims, the male threatened to kill them and whoever else was on his property.
UNIONTOWN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utv#Idaho State Police#Accident#Polaris
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy