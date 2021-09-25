Man Dies, Another Injured in Early Saturday UTV Crash Near Deary

UNIONTOWN - Deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched on Friday to look into weapons offense in the 200 block of Owen Street in Uniontown. Two victims had reportedly gone to a residence to ask if anyone had seen their missing dog. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office says the victims knocked on the door of the residence several times and the front door was opened by a male that was allegedly pointing a silver pistol six inches in front of their faces. According to the victims, the male threatened to kill them and whoever else was on his property.

UNIONTOWN, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO