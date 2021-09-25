Man Dies, Another Injured in Early Saturday UTV Crash Near Deary
DEARY - At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Forks Road, approximately .4 miles from Highway 8, east of Deary. Idaho State Police say a 2014 Polaris Ranger was occupied by 2 adult males as it was traveling southbound on Forks Road. The vehicle left the road, then was over-corrected, and then overturned. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
