Clayton Kershaw starts, but how will the Dodgers finish?

Late 19th century: from French anhédonie, from Greek an- ‘without’ + hēdonē ‘pleasure’. This word kept popping into my head this long baseball season. Not as much about my own reaction to the season as to how a lot of Dodgers fans I see reacting to it online or even in person. After the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, I personally vowed to be less stressed by whatever happened in the next one, it will be "gravy," I told myself. Easier said than done of course, and I've failed this stress test many times in 2021, but I knew how bad this year would be in the greater world around us, and that sports were there for us to merely be distracted by as long as it remained fun to do so. Otherwise, our fragile psyches will take too much of a hit beyond what they're already managing.

