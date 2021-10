One week from Friday the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere is going to be here — why not share another fun behind-the-scenes preview while we wait?. If you look below, you can see a new and rare look at Abigail Baker’s desk courtesy of Abigail Hawk herself. Because there’s often specific things going on within the walls of 1 Police Plaza (namely, ethical dilemmas for Frank Reagan), we often don’t get a focus on little proper and parts of the set. This is certainly appreciated; also, it’s a reminder that production is still going strong on new episodes. At this point, the cast and crew are probably a handful of episodes ahead of the premiere; this allows them to edit things together in plenty of time for them to air.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO