CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘FBI: International’: Meet the New Members of the ‘FBI’ Family

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgAAt_0c80CFIU00

This past Tuesday, fans got a heavy dose of the popular crime procedural on CBS, “FBI.”

All three of the series, including “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” and “FBI: International,” premiered with brand new seasons on the same day. It made for a three-hour sit-down experience for viewers at home.

In the process, fans were introduced to the newest spinoff, which is “FBI: International.” It stars an all-new cast of elite agents. This time, however, they’re taking on missions all around the world to protect Americans on all corners of the globe. The new cast includes Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Christiane Paul as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

The official Instagram page for the show introduced fans to the new team. The caption said, “There’s a new team in the #FBIFam, and it’s safe to say, the vibe is immaculate … Don’t miss new episodes of the FBIs Tuesdays starting at 8/7c on @cbstv.”

The cast is talking about their experience filming in Hungary. Reed complimented, “The food, the architecture, the vibe.” The cast was also quick to toss in their compliments for Zeeko Zaki, who plays Omar “O.A.” Zidan on “FBI.” He stars in the mothership series as a first-class agent. He works alongside Missy Peregrym, who plays Maggie Bell. They have been on that series since 2018.

“To have Zeeko here is quite thrilling, I think, “said Christiane Paul in the clip. He appeared in the pilot episode for “FBI: International.” The team was led by Scott Forrester and his Budapest FBI fly team. They all head to Croatia to capture an American fugitive that escaped to Zagreb with a 14-year-old girl.

We’ve only seen a little bit of the new crew together, but so far it seems like the chemistry is there.

‘FBI: International’ Ratings

As it turns out, viewers seem to like Scott Forrester and the rest of the new gang.

According to Variety, CBS racked in a total of 6.63 million viewers on September 21 during its three-hour time slot for all things Dick Wolf. “FBI” was able to keep people’s attention throughout the night.

“FBI” started off the night with 6.77 million viewers. Then, “FBI: Most Wanted” had 6.87 million viewers. Finally, “FBI: International” had 6.24 million viewers. The new rookie spinoff was able to beat its combined competition by 29%.

It helped that the pilot episode was a crossover storyline that intersected with the other two shows.

The show also had 15.5 potential impressions all across social media platforms. This means that not only is the cast popular on the TV screen, but also on our cellular devices. All in all, it was a success for CBS and the “FBI” franchise. After all, success was what Dick Wolf was expecting.

“But it’s a story that in its scale not only justifies but thrives on three hours in a row. And we know these work. When they’re done well, they’re ratings crack. To be able to introduce International with a three-way crossover, I think is an amazing opportunity which I’m very, very grateful to the powers that be at CBS for saying, ‘Go for it and do it and hopefully knock it out of the park,'” Wolf said at a panel, according to Deadline.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

FBI: International Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Stars Before

Over the years, Dick Wolf has been a part of some of the biggest franchises in the history of television. Whether it’s with the various titles in the Law and Order franchise, his trio of shows in the One Chicago family, or the increasingly popular FBI brand, Wolf has found the secret to success. And it appears the legendary TV producer is trying to catch lightening in a bottle for what seems like the hundredth with the recently launched FBI: International. And after watching the debut episode of the latest CBS series about a group of elite operatives traveling the world to protect Americans and their interests, you’re probably wondering where you’ve seen the FBI: International cast before. Well, like we’ve done in the past, we went ahead and put together a quick overview of the actors and why they look so familiar.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: International: Season Two? Has the New CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the FBI: International TV show is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise. It stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Vinessa Vidotto, Christiane Paul, and Carter Redwood. The story follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. They put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Special Agent Scott Forrester (Kleintank) is the Fly Team’s accomplished and dedicated leader and his second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Reed). Special Agent Andre Raines (Redwood) shines in the field and makes good use of his accounting background while Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vidotto) excels at interrogation and strategy. The team’s key ally is Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger (Paul), a multi-linguistic liaison between the FBI Fly Team and each host country they inhabit.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘FBI’ 3-Show Crossover Introduces the ‘International’ Team (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the FBI Season 4 premiere, “All That Glitters,” FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere “Exposed,” and FBI: International series premiere “Pilot.”]. Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise has expanded to include newcomer FBI International, as well as the original show and Most Wanted. And to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Missy Peregrym
Person
Luke Kleintank
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Heida Reed
Person
Christiane Paul
Person
Zeeko Zaki
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: International: Season One Viewer Votes

How far will this team go in the first season of the FBI: International TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like FBI: International is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of FBI: International here.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

What kind of dog is on FBI International? Tank steals fans' hearts

FBI: International premiered on CBS on September 21, 2021 and the one character that has stolen the show isn’t a police officer, it’s the police dog. Tank the police dog steals FBI: International premiere. FBI goes global for their second spinoff series – following the International Fly Team with the...
ANIMALS
Distractify

'FBI: International' Star Luke Kleintank Seems to Have a New Girlfriend

Soap opera alum Luke Kleintank was previously best known for his role in the daytime soap The Young and the Restless, but the actor has since moved on to more primetime programming. Luke had a starring role on the Amazon Prime original series The Man in the High Castle as Joe Blake, following his recurring role on Pretty Little Liars as Travis Hobbs.
CELEBRITIES
fangirlish.com

‘FBI: International’ Photos: “Pilot”

CBS is making our Tuesday nights busy, but that’s not always such a bad thing. We love FBI and we’re actually super excited for FBI: International. Seeing the world and a new show filled with intrigue. We’re here for it. Premiering after FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International will...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cbs#Americans#Europol Agent#Special Agent#Instagram#Cbstv#Reed#Budapest Fbi
cbslocal.com

FBI Crossover

On CBS, you can watch a FBI crossover episode and to give us a sneak peek are actors Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki! Be there to see this 3-part crossover!
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Watch the FBI: International series premiere live online

It’s time to meet a new FBI team. This one is based in Europe. Check out the FBI: International series premiere live on CBS tonight. The three-part FBI crossover event ends with the FBI: International series premiere. It’s time to meet the Fly Team, as OA continues his mission that started in New York to finally bring the criminal to justice.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

FBI: International episode 2 spoilers: Another crossover?

Next week FBI: International episode 2 is going to air in its standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and there is a little crossover you could see here. So what are we talking about? While “The Edge” will not be bringing you anything as grandiose as what you saw tonight with the three-parter, there is an opportunity to see Jeremy Sisto turn in an appearance. This is clearly a part of CBS’ strategy to make this world seem as immersive as possible early on; they also want people watching the new show! They’re basically taking everything that worked over on One Chicago and then applying it to this world. We don’t fault them for it at all; this makes sense, so more power to them and getting viewers to check the show out.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Will Jamie leave the Fly Team on FBI: International?

We’re just two episodes into FBI: International and there are already questions about whether the team will stick together at the end of the season. It already looks like Jamie is leaving. At the end of the first episode, we found out Jamie and Scott are together. Now it looks...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI’: Tensions and Tempers Flare in New Sneak Peek

With its fourth season officially underway, CBS hit series FBI is now sharing a sneak peek into tonight’s highly intense episode. “This case is personal for Jubal. Don’t miss an all NEW episode of #FBICBS followed by #FBIInternational and #FBIMostWanted,” the FBI crew declared in the post. According to its...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘FBI: International’ On CBS, Focusing On An FBI “Fly Team” That Neutralizes Overseas Threats To American Interests

Dick Wolf‘s production company really knows how to build successful franchises. The FBI franchise is the latest one, and it’s managed to spawn three series in three short years. The latest is FBI: International, about a Budapest-based “Fly Team” that goes into international cities to root out threats to American interests. It debuted as part of a crossover with the other two FBI shows.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘FBI: International’ Episode 3 Preview: Promo, Photos, and Plot

FBI‘s Alana De La Garza guest stars in season one episode three of the newest installment in the FBI franchise, FBI: International. Directed by Deborah Kampmeier from a script by Matt Olmstead, “Secrets as Weapons” will air on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. The season one cast includes...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Resident, FBI: International, New Amsterdam, Supergirl, Bachelor in Paradise

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Resident, Our Kind of People, The Voice, New Amsterdam, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Bachelor in Paradise, The Ultimate Surfer, DC’s Stargirl, and Supergirl. Reruns: (none). Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Voice’ Tops Tuesday, ‘FBI: International’ Makes Steady Debut On CBS

In the second night of the new season, The Voice and took the top prize, scoring a 1.0 demo rating and 7.07 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The Voice surpassed the latest Bachelor In Paradise (0.8, 3.04M) In the 9 p.m. hour the Season 3 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted (0.6, 6.87M) won the evening’s viewers, returning stead to bring a bit of a bump to CBS following FBI‘s Season 4 premiere (0.7, 6.77M). The original series dropped slightly from the previous season opener in November (0.9, 8.21M). CBS closed out its night with another installment in the FBI franchise, FBI:...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

229K+
Followers
23K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy