‘FBI: International’: Meet the New Members of the ‘FBI’ Family

This past Tuesday, fans got a heavy dose of the popular crime procedural on CBS, “FBI.”

All three of the series, including “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” and “FBI: International,” premiered with brand new seasons on the same day. It made for a three-hour sit-down experience for viewers at home.

In the process, fans were introduced to the newest spinoff, which is “FBI: International.” It stars an all-new cast of elite agents. This time, however, they’re taking on missions all around the world to protect Americans on all corners of the globe. The new cast includes Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Christiane Paul as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

The official Instagram page for the show introduced fans to the new team. The caption said, “There’s a new team in the #FBIFam, and it’s safe to say, the vibe is immaculate … Don’t miss new episodes of the FBIs Tuesdays starting at 8/7c on @cbstv.”

The cast is talking about their experience filming in Hungary. Reed complimented, “The food, the architecture, the vibe.” The cast was also quick to toss in their compliments for Zeeko Zaki, who plays Omar “O.A.” Zidan on “FBI.” He stars in the mothership series as a first-class agent. He works alongside Missy Peregrym, who plays Maggie Bell. They have been on that series since 2018.

“To have Zeeko here is quite thrilling, I think, “said Christiane Paul in the clip. He appeared in the pilot episode for “FBI: International.” The team was led by Scott Forrester and his Budapest FBI fly team. They all head to Croatia to capture an American fugitive that escaped to Zagreb with a 14-year-old girl.

We’ve only seen a little bit of the new crew together, but so far it seems like the chemistry is there.

‘FBI: International’ Ratings

As it turns out, viewers seem to like Scott Forrester and the rest of the new gang.

According to Variety, CBS racked in a total of 6.63 million viewers on September 21 during its three-hour time slot for all things Dick Wolf. “FBI” was able to keep people’s attention throughout the night.

“FBI” started off the night with 6.77 million viewers. Then, “FBI: Most Wanted” had 6.87 million viewers. Finally, “FBI: International” had 6.24 million viewers. The new rookie spinoff was able to beat its combined competition by 29%.

It helped that the pilot episode was a crossover storyline that intersected with the other two shows.

The show also had 15.5 potential impressions all across social media platforms. This means that not only is the cast popular on the TV screen, but also on our cellular devices. All in all, it was a success for CBS and the “FBI” franchise. After all, success was what Dick Wolf was expecting.

“But it’s a story that in its scale not only justifies but thrives on three hours in a row. And we know these work. When they’re done well, they’re ratings crack. To be able to introduce International with a three-way crossover, I think is an amazing opportunity which I’m very, very grateful to the powers that be at CBS for saying, ‘Go for it and do it and hopefully knock it out of the park,'” Wolf said at a panel, according to Deadline.