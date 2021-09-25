Anthony Joshua outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk as Ukrainian maestro wins world heavyweight titles
Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua via unanimous decision. Ukrainian triumphs on judges' cards 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 Joshua falls to defeat for second time in his career. Anthony Joshua's £200 million blockbuster fight with Tyson Fury was wrecked by Oleksandr Usyk as the unbeaten Ukrainian put on a scintillating display of boxing to claim the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0