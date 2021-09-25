CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox scratch prospect Connor Seabold from WooSox start just in case they need him in coming days

By Christopher Smith
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox scratched prospect Connor Seabold from his start with Triple-A Worcester on Saturday in case they need him in the coming days. “Obviously we used some guys (relievers) yesterday. Just in case something happens today he can give us length,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Saturday’s game against the Yankees here at Fenway Park. “So just thinking ahead just in case something happens.”

Asbury Park Press

New York Mets, Boston Red Sox announce Tuesday night lineups

The New York Mets visit the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night to begin a two-game series. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and prediction. Mets on...
MLB
FOX Sports

Eovaldi expected to start as Red Sox host the Yankees

New York Yankees (86-67, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (88-65, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (15-8, 3.03 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 231 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) LINE: Red Sox +101, Yankees -118; over/under is...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox promote top prospect to Triple-A for remainder of 2021

If you needed another reason to come to the brand-new Polar Park to see the Triple-A WooSox for their final homestand besides the great food and weekly fireworks, the Red Sox just gave you another:. Top infield prospect Triston Casas has been promoted from Double-A Portland for the remainder of...
MLB
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox activate Christian Arroyo -- their likely starting 2B in the postseason because José Iglesias is ineligible for playoffs

BOSTON -- With an eye on October, the Red Sox activated second baseman Christian Arroyo off the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday afternoon. Arroyo, who missed 22 games while on the COVID list, will likely be Boston’s starting second baseman if the Red Sox make the postseason. Kiké Hernández is too valuable to the outfield defense to move from center field and José Iglesias -- who has caught fire since signing as a free agent on Sept. 6 -- is ineligible for the playoffs because he joined the organization after Aug. 31.
MLB
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox to place Garrett Whitlock on IL, Ryan Brasier to be recalled

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox will place right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock on the 10-day injured list. He left Sunday’s game with right pectoral tightness. “We don’t feel like it’s that serious but obviously he’s not going to be ready in the upcoming days,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday. “It’s going to be actually closer to 10 days. So we’ll make that move. We’ll announce it later on.”
MLB
chatsports.com

Boston Red Sox: The bullpen resurrection of Garrett Richards

Right-hander Garrett Richards of the Red Sox picked up steam as a starter as the 2021 season wore on. Unfortunately, that steam was similar to a boulder racing down a hill, ready to smack Wily E. Coyote. Richards was a bust, failure, disaster, and finally and mercifully pulled from the rotation.
MLB
