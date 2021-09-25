Boston Red Sox scratch prospect Connor Seabold from WooSox start just in case they need him in coming days
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox scratched prospect Connor Seabold from his start with Triple-A Worcester on Saturday in case they need him in the coming days. “Obviously we used some guys (relievers) yesterday. Just in case something happens today he can give us length,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Saturday’s game against the Yankees here at Fenway Park. “So just thinking ahead just in case something happens.”www.masslive.com
