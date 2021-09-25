Boston Red Sox scratch prospect Connor Seabold from WooSox start just in case they need him in coming days

The Red Sox are promoting top prospect Triston Casas to the WooSox, a source confirmed Monday afternoon. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe first reported the news. Casas, who is ranked by MLB.com as the 18th-best prospect in all of baseball, spent the season with Double-A Portland, hitting .284 with 13 homers and an .879 OPS in 77 games. Because Portland’s season ended Sunday, the promotion gives Casas -- along with pitcher Josh Winckowski and catcher Ronaldo Hernández -- the opportunity to see more action over the final 10 games of the Triple-A season.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO