Lakeland, FL

Prosecutors seek the death penalty for ex-Marine in Lakeland family massacre

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2021 file photo, Bryan Riley is led from the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Lakeland, Fla., by Deputy Steve Neil, left, Captain Bart Davis and Detective Brett Bulman. A grand jury has formally charged Riley in a 22-count indictment that includes four first-degree murder counts in the fatal shooting of a family authorities say he attacked at random. Court documents show the indictment was filed Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 in Polk County Circuit Court against Riley.(Kimberly C. Moore/The Ledger via AP)

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the 33-year-old former Marine who is accused of slaying a Lakeland family.

On Friday, the state attorney’s office released a statement that said the killings of a Lakeland man Justice Gleason, 40, his 33-year-old girlfriend, Theresa Lanham, their baby boy, Jody, who was born in May, and the child’s grandmother Catherine Delgado, 62, were “committed on a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”

Bryan Ryan is accused of shooting the family to death as well as injuring Gleason’s 11-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds, as reported by the AP. He is currently being held without bail.

Ryan has not entered a plea to the charges.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd previously said Riley thought the family was involved in child sex trafficking and that he had been told by God to rescue a purported child victim named “Amber.” There was no child by that name at the home.

Riley served as a Marine in Iraq and Afghanistan and was working as a security guard in the Lakeland area, including at a church. After that recent job, his girlfriend of four years told investigators Riley began talking about communication with God but not about violence.

