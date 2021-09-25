Aasif Mandvi Ditches Comedy For Horror In 'Evil' Series
With spooky season around the corner, Aasif Mandvi is taking us inside his evil show. With Halloween creeping upon us, Evil is giving horror fans everything they want. "What's been great about this second season is that they wrote this season during the pandemic and also #BlackLivesMatter was happening. All of that stuff that's been going on in our world has infused itself into the DNA of our show a little bit. It is obviously about the paranormal and ghosts and demons," Mandvi said.celebritypage.com
