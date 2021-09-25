CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Aasif Mandvi Ditches Comedy For Horror In 'Evil' Series

By Ricky Cornish
celebritypage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith spooky season around the corner, Aasif Mandvi is taking us inside his evil show. With Halloween creeping upon us, Evil is giving horror fans everything they want. "What's been great about this second season is that they wrote this season during the pandemic and also #BlackLivesMatter was happening. All of that stuff that's been going on in our world has infused itself into the DNA of our show a little bit. It is obviously about the paranormal and ghosts and demons," Mandvi said.

celebritypage.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Streaming powerhouse Netflix has been behind some of horror’s finest new releases as of late. The platform houses shows like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Horror films like Gerald’s Game, In The Tall Grass, and of course The Babysitter also call Netflix...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
uisjournal.com

Malignant is a Terrible Horror Movie, but a Passable Comedy

Malignant is an attempt at a horror film from director James Wan, most famous for directing the original Saw and more recently the Aquaman films. The movie has some credible body horror and some interesting and, at times, disturbing visuals but the story quickly devolves into what can only be described as an unintentional dark comedy of the wacky rather than the ironic vein.
MOVIES
SFGate

'Bingo Hell' Review: The Door Prize Is Death in This Effortful Blumhouse Horror Comedy

One of the lesser-sung items among umpteen offbeat little ’70s movies was Larry Yust’s “Homebodies.” That 1974 black comedy on the cusp of horror was about a community of frail old retirees who turn out to be surprisingly vigorous — even homicidal — in defending their homes from the callous forces of market-driven “progress.” A similar premise is the starting point for “Bingo Hell,” which alongside “Black as Night” kicks off the second quartet of genre features premiering under the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” umbrella on Amazon Prime. This first full-length solo directorial project for Gigi Saul Guerrero exchanges the Cincinnati grit of “Homebodies” for the hotter palette of a Southern California desert town.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aasif Mandvi
Middletown Press

Phoebe Robinson Comedy Series 'Everything's Trash' Ordered at Freeform

Robinson, known for her podcast and HBO series “2 Dope Queens” as well as serving as a writer on “Portlandia,” will star as Phoebe, a 30-something podcaster with a messy life who’s trying to figure out adulthood with the help of her friends and family. She’s forced to grow up when her older brother Jayden (Jordan Carlos) becomes a political candidate, and the two must learn to set boundaries as Jayden’s “Barack Obama-esque aspirations” clash with Phoebe’s wild side. The series is based on Robinson’s book “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.”
TV SERIES
goombastomp.com

Tucker & Dale vs Evil is Still the Best Horror Comedy of this Decade

Backwoods horror is a sub-genre that can be safely labeled “oversaturated.” The formula should be familiar to even casual horror fans: city slickers traveling through the country roads run head-long into deranged mass murdering, frequently inbred and unhygienic, country folk. Think Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Deliverance or Wrong Turn. Eli Craig’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Paramount
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
gizmostory.com

Shrill on Hulu: All You Should Know Before Watching this Comedy Series

Shrill, an American comedy television series, is based on Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman by Lindy West. It premiered on Hulu on March 15, 2019. Aidy Bryant, Alexandra Rushfield, and Lindy West have developed the series. Bryant can be seen in the lead role. After a great first season, it was renewed for season2 in January 2020. Then again, in March, it was renewed for its third season that consisted of eight seasons. Later on, the third season was confirmed to be the finale season. It premiered on May 7, 2021.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bloody-disgusting.com

[Fantastic Fest Review] ‘Bingo Hell’ Champions Unlikely Heroes in Splatstick Horror-Comedy With Heart

Lupita (Adriana Barraza) isn’t your average horror heroine. She’s a firecracker, for sure, but she’s also someone whose hot-tempered reputation precedes her. Lupita’s pissed off about encroaching gentrification, but beneath this abuelita’s abrasive exterior lies a passionate woman desperate to hold onto her dying community. Lupita is the precise type of heroine you want in your corner when a Faustian figure rolls into town, leaving a goopy trail of carnage in his wake. In other words, Bingo Hell grounds its gory excess with humor, heart, and a collection of unlikely heroes.
MOVIES
newjerseyhills.com

Original comedy series filmed in Caldwells

CALDWELL – The creators of a new comedy series – filmed in the Caldwells – have finished shooting and are editing the 10 episodes. When the pilot of “Irreverend” is ready by the end of November, Noelle Gizzi, who wrote, acted in and produced the show, plans to start submitting it to film festivals.
CALDWELL, NJ
Hollywood.com

Prepare For Halloween Horror Nights With Our Horror Movies List

As we prepare for the spooky season, there are so many fun events to look forward to, including Halloween Horror Nights at Universal. If you’re as excited as me to get there ASAP, check out this list of horror movies to watch to get in the mood!. What is Halloween...
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

What Horror Movies Are Based On True Stories?

Spooky season is finally upon us, and as such, it’s the perfect time to begin your annual horror movie binge. From Halloween to It, there are plenty of scary flicks out there to help you enjoy this special season, including those inspired by true stories. Some of our favorites have either taken inspiration from or completely based their plots on the true stories of real-life people. Somehow, it makes the experience that much scarier knowing that these events happened in real life, unearthing some of our greatest fears and giving them terrifying new life. Let’s get into the cult classics and fan-favorite horror films that are based on true stories, some of which may surprise you!
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

On My Block: Netflix Orders Freeridge Comedy Spin-Off Series

On My Block is coming to an end soon, but Netflix wants to keep the series’ world going with a new comedy spin-off. The Freeridge TV show will focus on the lives of four teen girls and will be set in On My Block‘s fictional town. Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez...
TV SERIES
tv-eh.com

CTV Comedy Channel orders original comedy series, Acting Good

As announced today from Content Canada’s Digital Summit, CTV Comedy Channel has ordered the all-new original scripted comedy, ACTING GOOD, loosely based on the life of stand up comedian Paul Rabliauskas (THE STAND UP SHOW WITH JON DORE). Produced by Kistikan Pictures Inc., the series was co-created by Rabliauskas, who is also set to star in the series, Amber-Sekowan Daniels (DIGGSTOWN), Eric Toth (STILL STANDING), and Pat Thornton (FILTH CITY). The hilarious 10-part, half-hour comedy follows self-conscious and gullible Paul (Rabliauskas), who falls flat on his face in the big city and tries to slip back into life on his fly-in rez as if nothing happened. But his eccentric family is having none of it. ACTING GOOD is set to shoot on location in Manitoba early next year, with production and additional casting details to be announced in the coming months.
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

What To Watch Today, September 29th

We're halfway through the final week of September and if you're looking for what to watch tonight, we've got you covered. With spooky season quickly approaching, FX is here to provide some scares with the second part of American Horror Story's "Double Feature". The second part of the tenth season is entitled "Death Valley". It will follow an alien invasion. This season saw some familiar faces returning like series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. However, fresh faces like Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame have joined the cast as well. The first part of the season was called "Red Tide" and it spanned the season's first six episodes. "Death Valley" is set to finish the season off with four more episodes. Don't miss the first episode of part two tonight at 10:00pm ET on FX.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy