Colts QB Carson Wentz was unable to escape the Colts 27-24 loss to the Rams without injury. When his ankle got rolled up on, he knew right away something wasn’t right. “I could feel it underneath the pile right away,” Wentz said, via IndyStar. “I think the guys around me could hear me yelling, because it was rolled up on pretty good. It’s definitely frustrating. Obviously, shouldn’t have thrown my helmet like that, but I knew at that point that I probably wasn’t going to come back out this game.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO