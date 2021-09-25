CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haaland-less Borussia Dortmund slump to loss at Borussia Monchengladbach

Cover picture for the articleHosts Borussia Monchengladbach stunned 10-man Borussia Dortmund 1-0 with a goal from Denis Zakaria on Saturday to snap their opponents' three-game winning run in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, playing without injured captain Marco Reus and top striker Erling Haaland, suffered their second loss of the season, dropping to fourth place on...

