Haaland-less Borussia Dortmund slump to loss at Borussia Monchengladbach

In Marco Rose’s return to Monchengladbach, the German tactician did not have enough creativity to overcome the loss of two of Dortmund’s brightest stars. Surprise injuries to Erling Haaland and Marco Reus marred what looked to be a promising afternoon for Die Schwarzgelben, who came to lay down a marker against their head coach’s former employer. Dortmund found goals hard to come by without their key players, and a hot-and-cold Gladbach took full advantage of the uncertainty in the Dortmund lineup. Beginning the game aggressively, Gladbach pressed very high against the Dortmund line and were not afraid to get stuck into their challenges. When Dortmund attempted to respond in suit, they were less precise and found themselves frequently penalized by a, well, card-happy referee. When Mahmoud Dahoud was given a second yellow in the 40th minute, it was pretty much curtains from there.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO