Charlotte, NC

Chief Financial Officer

By WFAE
WFAE
WFAE
 7 days ago

WFAE is looking for a Chief Financial Officer with a strong executive background to manage the organization's finances and operations. As a key member of the Executive Management Team, the CFO is responsible for communicating and executing WFAE’s financial, human resources, and corporate support strategies in order to achieve its operational and financial goals. Responsible for the management and direction of WFAE’s administrative, accounting, human resources, and facilities/infrastructure. This position has primary day-to-day responsibility for all financial-related activities, policies and practices of the organization. Oversees annual budgets, investment management, long-term financial planning, resource allocation, and regulatory compliance. This position will also have responsibility for managing the corporate support vendor relationship. In addition to serving on the Executive Management Team, this position will work directly with the Treasurer of the Board of Directors, and other board committees as appropriate. Assists the President & CEO on various issues outside of functional area of responsibility as requested.

www.wfae.org

WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

