Jordan McCloud threw five interceptions in Arizona’s 41-19 loss to Oregon on Saturday but made enough positive plays to remain the team’s starting quarterback. “Jordan will remain our starter and he’ll play as long as he stays healthy,” head coach Jedd Fisch said after the game. “He has an ability, the more we were with him, the more he understood the system. The biggest concern I had going into the season was he only got here in training camp, and we didn’t have him in the spring like we had the other two (quarterbacks).

ARIZONA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO