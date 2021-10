MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Child care providers in Minnesota can now apply for grants to get direct monthly payments to help stabilize their businesses as the economy recovers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that child care providers have access to a $300 million state grant program that will last through June of 2023. The program will help child care providers pay their workers and ensure benefits. “Minnesota’s economy depends on the availability of child care,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead, in a statement. “By stabilizing the child care industry and putting more money in child care workers’...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO